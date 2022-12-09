Maharashtra Governor praises Centre’s effort towards industralisation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the Central government was working hard to promote industrialisation and make India the third largest economy in the world.

The Governor was speaking during the Annual Awards Ceremony 2022 of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune (DCCIA) at the Hyatt Regency on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, the Governor on Thursday.

He attended the function amid tight security, which was imposed keeping in view the ongoing protests in the state over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event was completed without any disruptions, unlike last week when the Governor had arrived for a literary event and he was greeted with black flags by protestors who were later taken into custody.

“India is now the fifth largest economy… And it may become the third largest economy. India is progressing rapidly and I am confident that people in the government are working to provide more services to industrialists,” Koshyari said.

He stressed that people in the government were working to provide more services to the industrialists. He also cited the infrastructure growth in the country in the form of roads and airports.

Over 200 delegates and DCCIA members across the country, including Chairman Rathin Sinha, Vice Chairman HP Srivastava, Secretary VL Malu, Treasurer Sunil Gupta & Executive Committee member Mr Mukul Varshney along with their CSR partners, members of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown, were present on the occasion, according to the DCCIA’s press release.

At the event, the Governor presented ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ to Dr Prakash Dhoka, Managing Director, IMP Ltd for his outstanding contribution to the metal industry and the society.

The ‘DCCIA Award for Excellence – Social Service’ was awarded to late Surinder Aggarwal whose outstanding work in serving the underprivileged and improving traffic services made a difference in the life of people.

Shrikant and Supriya Badve jointly received the DCCIA Award for Excellence – Best Industrialist award for recognition of their undying leadership in creating and nurturing ‘Badve Engineering’ group.

In their joint address, Rathin Sinha and HP Srivastava said since 2002, when this award was instituted, the DCCIA has been recognising the exemplary work done by individuals, both in the government and private sectors.

The DCCIA said it has signed eight new MOUs with various reputed chamber of commerce organisations and institutions to benefit its member industries. It is also in the process of adding a new sub-committee for ‘Women Entrepreneurs & Start-ups’, the organisation added..