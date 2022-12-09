scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Maharashtra Governor praises Centre’s effort towards industralisation

He attended the function amid tight security, which was imposed keeping in view the ongoing protests in the state over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

pune protest, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, indian expressMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the Central government was working hard to promote industrialisation and make India the third largest economy in the world.

The Governor was speaking during the Annual Awards Ceremony 2022 of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune (DCCIA) at the Hyatt Regency on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, the Governor on Thursday.

He attended the function amid tight security, which was imposed keeping in view the ongoing protests in the state over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event was completed without any disruptions, unlike last week when the Governor had arrived for a literary event and he was greeted with black flags by protestors who were later taken into custody.

“India is now the fifth largest economy… And it may become the third largest economy. India is progressing rapidly and I am confident that people in the government are working to provide more services to industrialists,” Koshyari said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
Also Read |Shops in Pune to stay shut till 3 pm on December 13 as traders’ body backs bandh against Gov Koshyari’s Shivaji remark

He stressed that people in the government were working to provide more services to the industrialists. He also cited the infrastructure growth in the country in the form of roads and airports.

Over 200 delegates and DCCIA members across the country, including Chairman Rathin Sinha, Vice Chairman HP Srivastava, Secretary VL Malu, Treasurer Sunil Gupta & Executive Committee member Mr Mukul Varshney along with their CSR partners, members of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown, were present on the occasion, according to the DCCIA’s  press release.

At the event, the Governor presented ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ to Dr Prakash Dhoka, Managing Director, IMP Ltd for his outstanding contribution to the metal industry and the society.

Advertisement

The ‘DCCIA Award for Excellence – Social Service’ was awarded to late Surinder Aggarwal whose outstanding work in serving the underprivileged and improving traffic services made a difference in the life of people.

Shrikant and Supriya Badve jointly received the DCCIA Award for Excellence – Best Industrialist award for recognition of their undying leadership in creating and nurturing ‘Badve Engineering’ group.

In their joint address, Rathin Sinha and HP Srivastava said since 2002, when this award was instituted, the DCCIA has been recognising the exemplary work done by individuals, both in the government and private sectors.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The DCCIA said it has signed eight new MOUs with various reputed chamber of commerce organisations and institutions to benefit its member industries. It is also in the process of adding a new sub-committee for ‘Women Entrepreneurs & Start-ups’, the organisation added..

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 08:27:56 pm
Next Story

Had Congress brought population control bill, wouldn’t have fathered 4 kids: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close