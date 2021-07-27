Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari tours flood-hit districts, Pawar says VIP visits hamper relief efforts

On the day Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari visited flood-hit districts along with a BJP MLA, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said leaders should avoid visiting flood-hit villages as it would hamper rescue and rehabilitation works.

Heavy rains since July 22 have led to flooding and landslides in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. A total of 207 people have died. As many as 1,028 villages 1.94 lakh residents have been affected.

“Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian ministers need to visit flood-hit areas. But if other leaders go then it will put a burden on the administration which is busy with rescue and relief works. I personally believe that leaders like me should avoid going to these areas at this point of time so that the administration is not disturbed from its work of providing relief to those affected,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Reacting to BJP MLA Ashish Shelar accompanying Governor Koshiyari on the trip, Pawar took a swipe saying he seems to have taken along people whom he trusts.

“He seems to have taken people whom he trusts for the visit. I hope his visit ensures that the locals affected by the floods get relief,” Pawar said.

Pawar’s remarks come in the backdrop of Governor Koshyari delaying his approval for the 12 names recommended by the state cabinet for their appointment as members of legislative council (MLCs) through the Governor’s quota. The names were sent to the Governor in November last year.