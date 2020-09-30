Maharashtra Governor issues notification modifying FRA to allow tribals build houses near forest areas

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday issued a notification modifying the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, that will enable forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other traditional forest-dwelling families to build houses in the neighbourhood of forest areas.

The amendment seeks to “prevent the migration of forest-dwelling families outside their native villages and provide them housing areas by extending the village site into forest land in their neighbourhood”, and is likely to provide a major relief to STs and other traditional forest-dwelling families living in the scheduled areas of the state.

The notification was issued by the Governor using his powers under sub-paragraph (1) of paragraph 5 of the Schedule V of the Constitution, an official statement issued by Raj Bhawan said.

“During his (Koshyari’s) visits to Palghar, Nandurbar, Gadchiroli and other districts having scheduled areas, it had come to the notice of the Governor that certain Scheduled Tribes and forest-dwelling families in the Scheduled Areas were moving outside their native villages and migrating elsewhere in absence of housing areas for their growing families,” the statement said.

In May, the Governor had issued a notification under which tribal persons whose individual or community forest rights have been rejected by district-level committees constituted under special Act could appeal against the decision.

The notification provides relief to tribal persons whose individual or community forest rights have been rejected under the Forest Rights Act.

