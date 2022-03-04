Maharashtra: Governor ends his address to joint session of both Houses in 2 minutes

The first day of the Budget Session of the state legislature started off on a stormy note on Thursday with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari winding up his address to the joint session of both the Houses in two minutes amid sloganeering by the legislators.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government claimed that the Governor’s move was shocking and was not in line with the dignity of the post that he held. State Congress president Nana Patole said that the party was exploring legal options on moving a motion to recall the Governor.

As soon as the Governor entered the stage of the central hall of the state legislature, MVA legislators – from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – raised slogans in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Koshyari had last week earned the wrath of the MVA when he had talked about Samarth Ramdas being the “guru” of

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The statement had not gone down well with the ruling allies, which had asked him to apologise.

Soon after the slogans were raised, Koshyari urged the MVA legislators to let the National Anthem be played. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was seen waving to the legislators, requesting that they stop raising slogans.

When Koshyari started reading out his speech after the National Anthem, slogans were first raised by the treasury benches in the name of Shivaji Maharaj and then by the Opposition benches, seeking resignation of NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the ED in connection to a money laundering case.

The Governor read the first and last paragraph of his nine-page speech, concluded the address to the session in two minutes and left the Central Hall immediately. He didn’t wait for the National Anthem, which is part of the programme, to be played after the speech.

The treasury benches appeared puzzled with the move, not knowing what was happening inside the Central Hall.

The Governor has attracted criticism of the ruling parties and various organisations following his remarks during a programme in Aurangabad on Sunday, when he had said that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The direct descendent of Shivaji Maharaj and BJP MP, Udayanraje Bhosale, has also criticised the remark, asking Koshyari to withdraw it.

Against this backdrop, the Governor on Wednesday read the first paragraph of his speech – “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to the first session of the state legislature in the year 2022. My government will continue to follow the high ideals set by exemplars such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and other great visionaries and social reformers.” Then, he jumped to the last paragraph and concluded his speech.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Thackeray in the afternoon expressed shock and displeasure over the manner in which Koshyari left his speech midway. “Though it is the Governor’s prerogative to read the full text of the speech or read part of it and table the remaining portion, he should have waited for the National Anthem to be played as it is part of the programme. The Cabinet members viewed this as an insult to the Constitution and termed the Governor’s action as condemnable,” said a source in the government. The source added that the Cabinet discussed that a letter should be sent to the President, expressing the state government’s displeasure over the Governor’s action but a final decision is yet to be taken.

The ruling parties blamed the BJP for creating chaos in the Central Hall. “When the Governor came to the Central Hall, the MLAs of MVA welcomed him with the slogans of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But the BJP legislators created chaos and flashed banners, which is why the Governor left the Hall before the National Anthem was completed. It is also an insult to the National Anthem. An unfortunate event that has never happened in the history of Maharashtra has taken place today,” said Jayant Patil, NCP leader and Irrigation Minister.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Governor’s move has shocked the government. “It’s a shame. This is an insult to Maharashtra. It is wrong for a Governor to go away like this and to be insulted during his speech. We are shocked by these things.”

Patole said the fact that Koshyari left the legislature halfway through his speech was not appropriate for the post of the Governor. “We are exploring legal options on moving a motion seeking the recall of the Governor,” he added. “He has insulted 12 crore people of Maharashtra. We will applaud Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every nook and corner of Maharashtra even if the BJP or the Governor doesn’t like it,” said Patole.