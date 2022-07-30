scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

‘Mumbai won’t be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here’: Maharashtra Governor’s remark triggers row

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to address the issue. Meanwhile, opposition NCP has advised Koshyari to use his words wisely.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:31:47 am
"Mumbai, which is known as the financial capital of India, would not be able to remain the same," Koshyari said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stirred controversy on Friday with a remark that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state, it would be left with no money.

While addressing a gathering in Mumbai’s Andheri, Koshyari said, “… if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, there would be no money left here. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these (Gujarati and Rajasthani) people are not here, then it won’t be called financial capital.”

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to address the issue. Meanwhile, opposition NCP has advised Koshyari to use his words wisely.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut condemned the remarks, and said the Governor had insulted hard-working Marathi people. “Soon after the BJP-sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the Marathi man is getting insulted,” Raut tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh Saturday said, “His name is ‘Koshiyari’. But as a Governor there is not a bit of ‘smartness’ in what he says and does. He is sitting on the chair only because we faithfully obey the command of ‘we two’.”

Congress leader Sachin Sawant, too, reacted to the statement. “It is terrible that the Governor of a state defames the people of the same state. During his reign, the level of the institution of the Governor and the political tradition of Maharashtra has not only deteriorated, but Maharashtra has also been continuously disrespected,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Governor’s remarks were an “insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra” and demanded an apology from him.

“This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately, failing which, we will demand to replace him,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

