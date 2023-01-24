scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

On Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s decision to step down, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘could continue for five years if he wishes’

"The decision taken by the governor was entirely his own," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Thursday (PTI)
Listen to this article
On Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s decision to step down, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘could continue for five years if he wishes’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to step down from his post is his personal choice and nobody asked him to resign, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

Koshyari had said, in a statement released by Raj Bhavan Monday, he has conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters… I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years,” Koshyari said in the statement.

Newsmaker |Long-time RSS man, briefly Uttarakhand CM, Bhagat Singh Koshyari long waited for his moment in the sun

In an interview with ABP Majha, Fadnavis said, “I have to make it clear that nobody had ever asked the governor to resign. If he wished, he could continue for five years.” “The decision taken by the governor was entirely his own. He has written to PM [Narendra Modi] expressing his wish to step down as Maharashtra governor.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...

Koshyari, 81, who took charge as the Maharashtra Governor in September 2019 has faced criticism from Opposition parties over his remarks, with the most recent being on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Referring to Koshyari’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Savitribai Phule Fadnavis said nobody justifies such remarks. “The governor has explained he would never in his dreams ever think of making any adverse remark against them.”

Also Read |Governor wants to step down: Bhagat Singh Koshyari — A tenure dogged by controversies

Commenting on Koshyari’s controversial tenure at Raj Bhawan, Fadnavis said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had deliberately targeted him as he had questioned its wrongdoings.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

When asked why Koshiyari wrote to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah instead of President Droupadi Murmu, Fadnavis said, “It could a part of the consultation process. After all, when a governor is appointed such consultations take place.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

SS Rajamouli has surpassed every filmmaker in the history of India, says Ram Gopal Varma as he praises the RRR filmmaker

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close