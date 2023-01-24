On Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s decision to step down, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘could continue for five years if he wishes’

The decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to step down from his post is his personal choice and nobody asked him to resign, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

Koshyari had said, in a statement released by Raj Bhavan Monday, he has conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard. It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra – the land of saints, social reformers and valiant fighters… I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years,” Koshyari said in the statement.

In an interview with ABP Majha, Fadnavis said, “I have to make it clear that nobody had ever asked the governor to resign. If he wished, he could continue for five years.” “The decision taken by the governor was entirely his own. He has written to PM [Narendra Modi] expressing his wish to step down as Maharashtra governor.”

Koshyari, 81, who took charge as the Maharashtra Governor in September 2019 has faced criticism from Opposition parties over his remarks, with the most recent being on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Referring to Koshyari’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Savitribai Phule Fadnavis said nobody justifies such remarks. “The governor has explained he would never in his dreams ever think of making any adverse remark against them.”

Commenting on Koshyari’s controversial tenure at Raj Bhawan, Fadnavis said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had deliberately targeted him as he had questioned its wrongdoings.”

When asked why Koshiyari wrote to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah instead of President Droupadi Murmu, Fadnavis said, “It could a part of the consultation process. After all, when a governor is appointed such consultations take place.”