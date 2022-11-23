Maharashtra Governor calls for integrated corridor between Panchavati and Trimbakeshwar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for creating an Integrated Corridor for Panchavati – Trimbakeshwar on the lines of Kashi and Ayodhya corridor. He was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day seminar, ‘Vikasayatra – New Perspectives of Indic Intellectual Heritage’, held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium on Tuesday.

Stating that Indian civilisation is old and at the same time ever-new, he called for spreading awareness about Indian culture and civilisation across the world. The seminar was organised by the Central Sanskrit University in association with the Mumbadevi Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at the instance of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.