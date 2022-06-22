scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari tests positive for Covid-19

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

June 22, 2022 11:54:06 am
File image of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, and was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai for treatment. The 80-year-old, who has been seen wearing a face mask at public events, said his symptoms were mild and he has been admitted in hospital as a precautionary measure.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure,” he tweeted.

Koshyari’s illness comes at a time when the state is in the midst of a political crisis. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government is facing the threat of being toppled after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Khadse and 40 other rebel MLAs have left the state, and are currently camping in Assam’s Guwahati.

Shinde and his loyalists went missing after reports claimed that cross-voting in the MLC polls benefited the BJP, which ultimately registered a victory. Shinde and the other MLAs stayed at a luxury hotel in Surat yesterday and flew to Guwahati this morning.

The Governor’s role comes to the fore at the times of political crises, when decisions pertaining to convening emergency sessions of the Assembly, conducting floor tests and taking decisions about forming and dissolving governments are to be taken.

