Maharashtra: Governor accepts Rathod’s resignation

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena legislator and Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, who quit after he came under scanner over his alleged links with the death of a 22-year-old woman in Pune.

A statement from Raj Bhavan said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sent Rathod’s resignation on Thursday. “As per the CM’s request, the Governor has approved the transfer of Rathod’s portfolio to CM,” said the statement.

Rathod has tendered his resignation to Thackeray on Sunday, weeks after he came under scanner over his alleged links with the death of the woman. He had accepted the resignation the same day.

Rathod is the first minister to resign from the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government over a controversy since its formation in November 2019.