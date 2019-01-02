Maharashtra: Government writes off over Rs 100-cr tax arrears of big steel traders

THE STATE government Tuesday decided to waive tax arrears totaling over Rs 100 crore owed by some of India’s biggest steel and iron traders.

Advertising

Despite the mounting debt, rising revenue deficit and a stern warning by the bureaucracy, the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet cleared a proposal writing off local body tax (LBT) dues owed by these traders to the Panvel Municipal Corporation near Mumbai.

The dues are arrears accumulated in LBT between January 1, 2017 and March 17, 2017. Asia’s largest steel market – the Kalamboli steel market – is situated in Panvel civic limits. It caters to some of the biggest names in the steel industry, most of who have offices in South Mumbai. Also in the region is the Taloja MIDC industrial area that boasts of quite a few iron traders.

According to senior state officials, the contentious proposal, which comes months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is perhaps the first such instance in the state’s history where principal tax dues have been written off.

Advertising

The Panvel municipal corporation, which was formed in October ‘16, had begun raising LBT from January 1, 2017 onwards. With several top industrial and trade houses situated in the region, the LBT was being tapped as the municipality’s chief source of revenue. But on March 17, 2017, the state government had announced abolition of LBT across the state.

The state’s fiscal managers have cautioned that this would adversely impact the state’s fiscal management and that it wasn’t in the broader interest of the state. The state’s law department, meanwhile, had questioned the validity of retrospective tax breaks. It had also pointed to the absence of provisions to write off principal dues of a tax raised by a municipality. The state has overlooked these recommendations.

A senior minister admitted that the decision came following intense pressure from an influential lobby of steel traders.

Incidentally, BJP’s serving legislators Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Raj Purohit had been pushing the write off demand. The Metal and Stainless Steel Merchants’ Association (MASSMA) – which is the apex body for steel traders – had first raised the demand.

While the traders’ community is seen as a traditional vote bank of the BJP, sources said the party’s strategists in Maharashtra are wary of unrest within the community owing to the economic slowdown and the fallouts of demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

While the move will lead to a loss of projected income for the municipality, the government has decided against giving any compensatory grants to it. Further, it has been clarified that those who had paid their taxes during the period won’t be eligible for a refund.

Another dole was announced for the traders with interests in the neighbouring Kalyan Dombivali municipality. While the LBT was abolished in 2017 itself, the Fadnavis government Tuesday rekindled a 2015 amnesty scheme for the defaulters of the 27 villages in the KDMC that were added to the civic limit in June 2015. Under the amnesty scheme, which would be valid for three months, interest and penalties on tax dues will be waived if the principal amount is paid. While the state had originally run this amnesty for three months starting June 2015, it has argued that tax payers in these villages, which had then been newly incorporated within the municipal limits, could not participate in it.

Sources in the KDMC revealed that the Shiv Sena-led municipality stood to lose Rs 89 crore on account of the latest amnesty. The state government has declined a compensatory grant to the KDMC as well.

The ruling BJP has also reached out to backward class segments, with the state Cabinet approving a proposal to give government guarantee for loans worth Rs 325 crore extended by central agencies to four state run-corporations – the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation, the Maharashtra Handicap Finance and Development Corporation, the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation, and the Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development – under the state’s social justice department.

Advertising

The four corporations primarily provide financial assistance for businesses and schemes meant to benefit the physically challenged, the deprived sections of the society, and the leather industry. The decision would mean that the state’s exchequer will have to repay the loans if these corporations fail to do it.