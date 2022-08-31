Maharashtra government withdraws order transferring Kanjurmarg land for Metro, HC disposes Centre’s challenge

THE STATE government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that the Mumbai Suburban Collector has withdrawn the October 1, 2020, order through which it had transferred 102-acre plot of Kanjurmarg salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the Metro Project.

The court then disposed of the Centre’s plea made through its salt commissioner challenging the 2020 order. “In view of withdrawal of the October 1, 2020 order, nothing survives for decision,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni held, disposing of the plea.

In October 2020, the state government had ordered the transfer of the said land to the MMRDA which had then transferred it to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRCL) which was to build the car shed and an interchange station for the proposed Metro corridors.

The Centre through Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, however, said that its claim on a portion of the land continued, which the HC accepted and said that the same would be decided along with a claim of one Maheshkumar Garodia private person who has filed a plea claiming ownership of the concerned plot.

On Tuesday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state government placed on record direction of Suburban Collector Nidhi Choudhari that the decision to withdraw the October 1, 2020 order was taken on August 29 in a war room meeting following an MMRDA request for the same.

After the bench took August 30 order on record and inquired with the Authority if it had begun any work on the plot land, to which the advocate Saket Mone for MMRDA responded in negative and added that it would comply with the court order.

The Court then disposed of centre’s plea challenging the October 2020 order and said that Garodia and Centre’s another plea laying claim on the land would be taken up by the appropriate bench.

Within hours of assuming power on June 30, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had decided to reverse the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray to move the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey to the 102-acre salt pan land in Kanjurmarg.

On December 16, 2020, in a setback to the then Thackeray-led state government, the HC, while hearing the Centre’s plea, had stayed the order of the collector. The stay was extended from time to time. Various parties, including the Centre, the state and private entities, did stake claim on the Kanjurmarg land.

The high court had appealed to the Centre, state and other parties to resolve the disputes among themselves to reach an amicable solution in view of public interest.