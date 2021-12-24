Maharashtra Government withdraws 3 farm Bills

The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew from the Assembly the three Bills that were introduced against Centre’s three farm laws. The government’s move comes soon after the Centre’s move to repeal its three contentious farm laws following protests by farmers over the last one year. Earlier this month, the state cabinet had given a nod to withdraw the three Bills tabled during the monsoon session.

These bills include amending The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 against Centre’s three farm laws.

After tabling the Bills, a nine-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had given its approval to the draft amend