Maharashtra urges Centre to raise sugar MSP to Rs 41/kg, ease export curbs

Patil said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would soon raise the issue with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government on Friday said it has urged the Centre to raise the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 41 per kg, lift restrictions on sugar exports and increase the procurement quota for sugar based ethanol.

Replying to a discussion in both Houses of the legislature, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said the state had conveyed the demands to the Centre, as decisions on sugar pricing, exports and ethanol procurement fall under its jurisdiction.

Patil said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would soon raise the issue with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The demands come amid growing concern among sugar mills over rising production costs and stagnant sugar prices. The National Sugar Federation has sought an increase in MSP, pointing out that it has remained unchanged since 2019 even as the Fair and Remunerative Price paid to sugarcane farmers has increased from Rs 2,750 per tonne in 2018-19 to Rs 3,550 per tonne in 2025-26.