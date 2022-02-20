Maharashtra government unveils plan to digitise 500 Ashram schools

In addition, as a part of the project, there is a plan to introduce an e-STEM based learning approach, which is an integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematical Education.

Maharashtra government’s Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department has decided to digitise 1,000 classrooms of 500 government Ashram Schools across the state and convert them into smart schools and classrooms.

The Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department is setting up a project to create technology-based facilities in the Ashram schools in order to impart quality education to students from underprivileged communities.

The Department is planning to explore providing solutions like ‘Robotics Kit’ and ‘TabLab’ solutions, a tablet based plug and play digital learning lab custom designed for government schools.

In addition, as a part of the project, there is a plan to introduce an e-STEM based learning approach, which is an integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematical Education. It teaches students computational thinking and focuses on the real world applications of problem solving.

According to officials, the project is aimed at boosting confidence of students of the community, to solve the problem of student dropout rate as well as absenteeism, evaluate the work of teachers, and compel them to adopt appropriate teaching methods.

The Department will be implementing the project in two phases and in phase-1 500 Ashram Schools will be covered.

“The English Language Learning Tool will simulate real life situations and allow learners to understand what they should do in a real situation, this will help in developing skills in English across reading, writing, listening, speaking, grammar and vocabulary,” said an official.

In addition, a biometric attendance solution has also been planned for Ashram Schools which will provide a secure and touchless solution, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, with state-of-the-art technology that will change the traditional attendance system.

The department has invited expressions of interest for shortlisting of system integrators for Digitalization of Ashram Schools for maintaining quality and continuity in education.