Maharashtra government to use TReDS for payment of PWD contractors

Under the TReDS mechanism, contractors will be able to raise their invoices on the electronic platform, after which participating financial institutions will make payments to them. (Generated using ChatGPT)

Facing acute fund constraints and mounting delays in payments to contractors, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the use of the Trade Receivables Electronic Discounting System (TReDS) platform to clear dues of contractors engaged by the Public Works Department.

The decision comes amid sustained protests by contractors from the PWD, Water Supply, Sanitation Department and Rural Development Department over non-payment of bills for nearly two years. Contractor bodies have repeatedly warned of halting ongoing works and have also demanded waiver of GST to enable them to recover pending dues. The Maharashtra State Contractors Association, the umbrella body of contractors across the state, has estimated total outstanding payments at around ₹70,000 crore.