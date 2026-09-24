Maharashtra government proposes replacing 10-year transfer bar on Dharavi homes

Under the proposed amendment, transfer restrictions would instead be governed by the Maharashtra Rent Control Act until a cooperative housing society is formed, and thereafter by the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act. (File)

The Maharashtra government proposed replacing the 10-year restriction on the sale, lease or transfer of homes to be allotted under the Dharavi urban renewal scheme, changing the rules governing how beneficiaries can deal with their homes after allotment.

Under the proposed amendment, transfer restrictions would instead be governed by the Maharashtra Rent Control Act until a cooperative housing society is formed, and thereafter by the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act.

The proposal is among four changes to Regulation 33(9)(A) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, governing redevelopment in the Dharavi Notified Area.

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At present, a home allotted under the scheme cannot be sold, leased, assigned or transferred for 10 years from the date of possession, except to a legal heir. A breach can result in the tenement being taken over by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) or Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).