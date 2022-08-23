Maharashtra government to set up a Medical Service Commission soon

The state government will soon establish Maharashtra Medical Service Commission, along the lines of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), to speed up filling vacant posts in government medical colleges in the state.

Minister for medical education, Girish Mahajan, said on Monday, “The department is seriously discussing the issue and will take a decision about setting up a Maharashtra Medical Service Commission on priority. This will streamline appointments to vacant posts in medical colleges.”

Mahajan was replying to a question in the legislative council on Monday regarding vacant posts in government medical colleges. The minister told the house that there are 22 government medical colleges in the state, which have 490 positions for professors, of which 166 are vacant. Of the 1,126 posts for associate professors, 206 are vacant, and of the 1,765 posts for assistant professors, 824 are vacant.

MPSC has started the process to appoint 22 professors, 56 associate professors and 72 assistant professors and recommended candidates for 44 positions and nine vacancies have been filled after promotion of existing officials. The remaining 97 positions continue to remain vacant, according to Mahajan.

Nagorao Ganar, MLC from Nagpur teacher’s constituency, questioned the delay, and asked to know the timeline for filling these vacancies.

Mahajan said, “Even though MPSC has assured that vacant positions will be filled soon, the turnaround time for appointment via MPSC is one or two years. To streamline this process, there is a plan to set up Maharashtra Medical Service Commission and fill all vacant positions.”