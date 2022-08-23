scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Maharashtra government to set up a Medical Service Commission soon

Minister for medical education, Girish Mahajan, said on Monday, “The department is seriously discussing the issue and will take a decision about setting up a Maharashtra Medical Service Commission on priority."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Minister for medical education Girish Mahajan. (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The state government will soon establish Maharashtra Medical Service Commission, along the lines of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), to speed up filling vacant posts in government medical colleges in the state.

Minister for medical education, Girish Mahajan, said on Monday, “The department is seriously discussing the issue and will take a decision about setting up a Maharashtra Medical Service Commission on priority. This will streamline appointments to vacant posts in medical colleges.”

Mahajan was replying to a question in the legislative council on Monday regarding vacant posts in government medical colleges. The minister told the house that there are 22 government medical colleges in the state, which have 490 positions for professors, of which 166 are vacant. Of the 1,126 posts for associate professors, 206 are vacant, and of the 1,765 posts for assistant professors, 824 are vacant.

MPSC has started the process to appoint 22 professors, 56 associate professors and 72 assistant professors and recommended candidates for 44 positions and nine vacancies have been filled after promotion of existing officials. The remaining 97 positions continue to remain vacant, according to Mahajan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Nagorao Ganar, MLC from Nagpur teacher’s constituency, questioned the delay, and asked to know the timeline for filling these vacancies.

More from Mumbai

Mahajan said, “Even though MPSC has assured that vacant positions will be filled soon, the turnaround time for appointment via MPSC is one or two years. To streamline this process, there is a plan to set up Maharashtra Medical Service Commission and fill all vacant positions.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:52:50 am
Next Story

Will ensure no scheme lacks funds, says Devendra Fadnavis

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement