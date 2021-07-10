Maharashtra Government to set up 136 PSA plants

The state government will set up 136 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants under the State Disaster Relief Force funds. So far, order for 10 plants have already been placed with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

A PSA plant converts atmospheric air into oxygen by compressing and filtering the air. The state government has appointed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as technical advisor in the procurement and setting up of plants.

The state has asked districts to assess their requirement for PSA plants so that these can be commissioned before the third wave of the pandemic.

Government has also appointed three nodal officers, Ashwin Mudgal, Sachindra Pratap, and Amit Saini, to finalise PSA requirements with districts.

The 10 new PSA plants will be set up in Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Dhule, Kudal, Gadchiroli, Sindhudurg and Buldhana.

Another 68 plants will also be provided under the PM Cares Funds from central government.

State officials said they will use SDRF funds to set up and maintain the remaining plants and transfer maintenance cost to public health department once the pandemic ends.