Maharashtra government to host five-day event at Shivneri Fort in February

The Maharashtra government will host the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Janmotsav between February 18 and 23 at the Shivneri Fort in Pune, with various events for tourists.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday, “We will make this into an annual festival. Every year, thousands of people, for their love of Shivaji Maharaj, visit the fort, and various kinds of celebrations are held. This year, the government especially wants to organise it.”

The year marks the beginning of the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The government will organise events depicting scenes from Shivaji Maharaj’s times, such as market places; local cuisine stalls and folk performances.

A museum will be set up to display weapons used in warfare during Chhatrapati Shivaji’s time, the clothing of the time, and other items such as pottery, kitchenware. Marathi play ‘Jaanta Raja’, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, will also be organised.