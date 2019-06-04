Maharashtra government steps in to acquire private plots from landowners in Bhendi Bazaar

In a bid to expedite the city’s largest urban renewal project, the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project, the state government has stepped in to acquire private properties whose owners are yet to join the development. On June 1, the Mumbai Collector’s office published a public notice for the purchase of 22 land parcels, belonging to “non-cooperating” private landowners.

According to the collector’s notice, these landowners will now be paid 25 per cent over and above their plot’s market value as determined by the government. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Sushma Satpute issued the notice.