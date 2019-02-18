Maharashtra government starts registration of workers for Centre’s pension scheme

The state labour department on Friday commenced the registration process for workers from the unorganised sectors to avail the benefits of the Union government’s pension scheme.

Officials from the department said the registration was being carried out in all Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras and citizen facilitation centres across the state. A meeting with district officials was held recently on the registration process and instructions were given to make the process smooth, an official said, adding that there are around two crore workers that fall in the age group of 18 and 40.

The official indicated that the focus was on workers registered with various state boards to make them opt for the scheme. “The Union government has set a target of one crore beneficiaries by end of March. So, we will reach out to the workers already registered with the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, Mathadi and Security Boards with others so that maximum labourers are covered under the scheme,” added the official.

However, the labour unions have criticised the scheme, saying several issues have been ignored by the government.

“The unorganised workers are daily wage workers and don’t get fixed work throughout the year. Then, how is it possible for the workers to pay monthly amount for the pension scheme? It is practically impossible to implement the scheme,” said D L Karad, national vice-president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.