Maharashtra government sanctions Rs 57 crore for repair of schools damaged in flood

Bal Bharti school will now use audio books for blind students in the state, based on the existing curriculum, said Ashish Shelar, School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, in a meeting held by Bal Bharti’s governing body on Saturday. He said that the audio books will soon be available to download for free on the school’s website.

In the meeting, Shelar also sanctioned Rs 57 crore for construction and repair of schools which either collapsed or were damaged due to floods in the state. It was also decided that nearly 32,000 students between class V and VIII receiving scholarships of Rs 1,000 annually from the state will now get an additional Rs 750 per student.

Approval was also given to begin the facility of transmitting content through virtual classrooms to 725 schools, at least two each in every taluka. Through leveraging technology, the students will be able to listen to talks by experts, poets, writers and artistes on the medium, read a statement by the department.

It was also decided that a committee to look into the promotion and development of Marathi language will be formed. An amount of Rs 5 crore was given to Granthali, a readers’ movement started by several Marathi authors, to construct a library in Mumbai.