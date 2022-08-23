Maharashtra govt to repair all roads to Konkan region before Ganesh festival

Ahead of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting on August 31, all roads leading to the Konkan region in Maharashtra are being repaired on a war footing with Minister for Public Works Ravindra Chavan directing officials to pay special attention to the region.
The minister has urged officials in his department to complete the repair of potholes, cracks and uneven stretches by August 25 on a priority basis. Several lakh people from Mumbai – mainly those who relocated to the city several decades ago in search of livelihood and jobs – travel to coastal Konkan by road every year to celebrate the Ganesh festival.
In a meeting on Monday, attended by MLAs across party lines, the government also reviewed the condition of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway which is the main route taken by travellers to the region. Suggestions were given and remedial measures discussed to make travel along the highway hassle-free.
“More traffic wardens will be deployed along the route to assist the traffic police,” Chavan said while reassuring that the condition of the roads will be improved immediately. “All road works given to contractors will be closely monitored. To keep vigil, an executive engineer from the PWD will be appointed,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Latest News
Shehnaaz Gill recalls running away from home, blocking her family’s calls as she dealt with ‘bad people’ in the entertainment industry
Bilkis Bano case: Plea challenging remission of 11 convicts mentioned in SC, CJI says will look into it
Flood situation grim in north Odisha, more rainfall likely in Balasore
BBMP employee transfers Rs 14 lakh public money to female friend, both held
Noida: Two men wanted for robbery held after exchange of gunfire, say police
Should iron and calcium-rich foods, supplements be taken together?
Mumbai: Booked for tipping off accused in fake IT raid case, domestic help denied pre-arrest bail
Rupee falls 4 paise to 79.88 against US dollar in early trade
US imposes sanctions on nearly 5,000 Russians post invasion of Ukraine
BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested in Hyderabad for repeating Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet
Emotional tennis legend Chris Evert, now cancer free, says her late sister saved her life
Tamil director Lingusamy sentenced to six months’ jail in cheque fraud case
Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal
Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa
PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms