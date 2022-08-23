Maharashtra govt to repair all roads to Konkan region before Ganesh festival

Ahead of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting on August 31, all roads leading to the Konkan region in Maharashtra are being repaired on a war footing with Minister for Public Works Ravindra Chavan directing officials to pay special attention to the region.

The minister has urged officials in his department to complete the repair of potholes, cracks and uneven stretches by August 25 on a priority basis. Several lakh people from Mumbai – mainly those who relocated to the city several decades ago in search of livelihood and jobs – travel to coastal Konkan by road every year to celebrate the Ganesh festival.

In a meeting on Monday, attended by MLAs across party lines, the government also reviewed the condition of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway which is the main route taken by travellers to the region. Suggestions were given and remedial measures discussed to make travel along the highway hassle-free.

“More traffic wardens will be deployed along the route to assist the traffic police,” Chavan said while reassuring that the condition of the roads will be improved immediately. “All road works given to contractors will be closely monitored. To keep vigil, an executive engineer from the PWD will be appointed,” he added.