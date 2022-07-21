Maharashtra Government removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

July 21, 2022 1:35:39 pm
The Maharashtra government has removed the stay on constructing a car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony for Metro 3, said additional chief secretary and urban development department’s head Bhushan Gagrani Thursday.
Soon after taking over, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the urban development department to start the process for the construction of the car shed at Aarey.
“We have examined the entire matter and there is no need to bring the matter before the Cabinet. We asked the implementing agency, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, to prepare the proposal and mobilise contractor,” said an official of the department.
The Eknath Shinde-led government has also told the MMRC to also mobilise contractors so that work can resume on the site. On Wednesday, the urban development department and MMRC had a discussion at the political level on this matter, said officials.
Metro 3 will connect Navy Nagar and Seepz and the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had dropped the Aarey Colony site for a car shed and the MMRC chose the 102-acre salt pan land in Kanjurmarg. The plan had been stuck as the Centre objected to it with environmentalists saying that the Aarey car shed site is home to leopards.
Speaking on this issue, Fadnavis had said, “The opposition to the car shed at Aarey is genuine to a certain extent and sponsored to some extent. I respect environmentalists. They have the full right to say what they feel. The National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court have permitted the project. The trees are cut and nearly 25 per cent of the work is over. Now, there is no need to cut more trees. If we start work now, it may be delayed in monsoon, but the car shed can be done in the next one year and Metro 3 can start.”
The state feels that if the car shed is shifted to Kanjur Marg, it will take four years to construct it and there will be a cost escalation to Rs 15,000 crore. Officials say there has already been a cost escalation of Rs 10,000 crore.
