Maharashtra government puts cop transfer orders on hold over ‘unhappiness’ of Shiv Sena leader

Within 12 hours since the Maharashtra Home Department transferred 39 IPS officers in the state, the transfer orders of five officers were put on hold. Sources said the orders were withheld after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde expressed his unhappiness over the postings of the five police officers.

It was also indicated that some of the recommendations made by Shinde were not taken into consideration by Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil while preparing the transfer list. Shinde then reached out to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who asked the Home Department to put a hold on the transfer list. The five officers include Rajendra Mane, Mahesh Patil, Sanjay Jadhav, Panjabrao Ugale and Dattatraya Shinde, all superintendent rank officers promoted as DIGs.

This is, however, not the first time that a list issued by the government has been put on hold. In July 2020, the state Home Department had shuffled 10 DCP-rank officers in Mumbai city. The next day, the state government put the transfers on hold amid speculations that the Shiv Sena was unhappy at not being consulted in the process. Later, a new list was issued with some changes.

In the current case too, it was the “unhappiness” on the part of Shiv Sena over some of their recommendations not being considered that resulted in some of the transfers being stayed.

As per the new transfer list, Rajendra Mane, currently DCP State Intelligence Department (SID), was promoted and transferred as DIG with Thane City Police. Mahesh Patil, DCP with Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate, was transferred as DIG with Mumbai Traffic Police; Sanjay Jadhav, SP with HIghway Patrol Squad, was transferred as DIG with Thane Police; Punjabarao Ugale, SP with Anti Corruption Bureau, was transferred as DIG to Local Arms while Dattatraya Shinde, who was SP Palghar, had been transferred as DIG Protection and Security, Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, a source said that Shinde’s recommendations are taken seriously when it comes to postings in Thane and surrounding areas. “These are all postings in and around Thane. Hence, he was interested in these postings and was unhappy that his views were not taken into consideration,” an official said.