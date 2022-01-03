Maharashtra government push for electric vehicles from January

TO EFFECTIVELY implement the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021 introduced in July 2021, the state government has decided to purchase or rent only electric vehicles used by the government departments, urban local bodies and municipal corporations from January 1, 2022.

According to the EV Policy 2021, the implementation of this decision was planned to start from April 2022 onwards. Now, the decision will be implemented from January onwards, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday.

“Keeping our commitment to clean mobility and encouraging citizens, the government of Maharashtra has decided to implement the decision of purchasing or renting only Electric Vehicles for Govt/Urban Local Bodies/Corporations from January 1, 2022, instead of April 1, 2022,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

In July 2021, the state government had introduced the EV Policy 2021 that has been envisioned to support the adoption of sustainable and clean mobility solutions in Maharashtra.

The policy aims to transform Maharashtra into a leading state in terms of the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and envisions to retain the state’s leadership in automotive manufacturing in the country and emerge as a leading investment hub for the EV ecosystem globally.

“The EV policy aimed at making Maharashtra country’s top producer of BEVs, in terms of annual production capacity, target establishment of at least one gigafactory for manufacturing of ACC batteries in Maharashtra and promoting R&D, innovation, and skill development across the EV ecosystem in the state,” said an official.

Officials said that apart from using only electric vehicles by the government and the major civic bodies in the state, the policy also aims to accelerate the adoption of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)s such that they contribute to 10% of new vehicle registrations by 2025.

The policy also envisages achieving 25% electrification of public transport and last-mile delivery in five targeted urban areas of the state by 2025. Converting 15% of MSRTC’s existing bus fleet to electric by 2025, converting at least 25% of the urban fleet operated by fleet aggregators/operators in Maharashtra to be electric by 2025, are some of the salient features of the policy.