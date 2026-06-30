Maharashtra puts off amendments to Nanded Gurdwara Act after Sikh opposition

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The state government Tuesday decided to put on hold proposed amendments to the 1956 Act concerning the management of the historic Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sachkhand Gurdwara in Nanded after opposition from the Sikh community.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that following the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the introduction of this Act in the legislature has been postponed, and the next steps will be taken only after hearing the opinions of the Sikh community through a high-level committee.
Bawankule was speaking at a press conference held at the Vidhan Bhavan press room. Members of the Hazur Abchalnagar Sachkhand Gurdwara, including Dr. Vijay Satbir Singh, were present at the press meet.
Bawankule clarified that the entire management of the Gurdwara will be conducted solely by the Sikh community and the government’s objective is not to take control of the Gurdwara, but rather to provide world-class facilities and make the management more transparent, considering the increasing number of devotees.
The Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act dates back to 1956, during the time of the then Hyderabad government. A committee led by retired Justice Bhatia had suggested certain amendments to the Act. Under the proposed changes, the number of members of the Gurdwara Board has been increased from 17 to 21. Previously, five members were elected, and now this number has been increased to six.
While the government had earlier intended to appoint the president and vice-president, they will now be chosen through an internal election process by the 21 elected members.
A special committee consisting of the additional chief secretary, the commissioner, and the district collector’ will be established to decide what should and should not be included in this Act.
The committee will consult with the Sachkhand Committee and listen to their opinions and recommendations. The final draft will be prepared only after extensive discussions and consultations with the Sikh community.
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