Maharashtra puts off amendments to Nanded Gurdwara Act after Sikh opposition

The Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act dates back to 1956, during the time of the then Hyderabad government. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The state government Tuesday decided to put on hold proposed amendments to the 1956 Act concerning the management of the historic Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sachkhand Gurdwara in Nanded after opposition from the Sikh community.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that following the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the introduction of this Act in the legislature has been postponed, and the next steps will be taken only after hearing the opinions of the Sikh community through a high-level committee.

Bawankule was speaking at a press conference held at the Vidhan Bhavan press room. Members of the Hazur Abchalnagar Sachkhand Gurdwara, including Dr. Vijay Satbir Singh, were present at the press meet.