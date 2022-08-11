Maharashtra government to pay double the aid offered by NDRF to flood-affected farmers in state

August 11, 2022 12:32:18 am
In the first meeting of the 18 Cabinet ministers sworn in Tuesday, the government on Wednesday announced that it will pay double the compensation offered by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by flood.
While announcing this to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis did not take any question on distribution of portfolios.
In all, 18 ministers – nine each from BJP and the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena — were sworn in on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the ministers attended the first meeting of the extended Cabinet without being allocated portfolios.
Shinde said that as per NDRF norms, an aid of Rs 6,800 per hectare is paid to affected farmers. “The state government has decided to double it. At the same time, the limit of two hectare has been increased to three hectare,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shinde further said that as per the panchnamas conducted in flood-affected areas of the state, more than 15 lakh hectare of farmland has been damaged and relief will be extended soon.
The Cabinet also cleared the decision to set up a government medical college with a capacity to accommodate 100 students at Ratnagiri. The connected district civil hospital will be upgraded to a 430-bed district medical hospital.
Ratnagiri is the constituency of newly-sworn in minister Uday Samant.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Maharashtra: Four months on, police register abetment case in teen’s suicide
‘Disappointed’ Independent MLA meets CM Eknath Shinde, says ‘Cabinet expansion not over yet’
Form own party, select new symbol: Pawar to Shinde
NMC urges medical colleges to take care of PG students’ mental health, well-being
No FIR or complaint, had to resign as minister to ensure probe wasn’t influenced: Sanjay Rathod
Lumpy skin disease: Narendra Singh Tomar launches indigenous vaccine
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League
FYJC admissions: Second list out Friday, parents fret over narrow admission window
11,840 illegal banners removed, few cases lead to prosecution
High food inflation impacted FMCG sale volumes, says ITC chairman
CM launches course on innovation, design thinking for schoolchildren
Maharashtra Cabinet nod to hike in Metro-3 project cost