Maharashtra government, Opposition hail SC order allowing OBC quota in local polls

Both ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra welcomed the Supreme Court order that accepted the Jayant Banthia commission report and directed reservation be provided for Other Backward Classes in local body polls.

“The Supreme Court has accepted OBC reservation in local body polls. We are the soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray who never backtrack on a given word,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is the victory of the entire OBC community. The welfare of OBCs, bahujans and the poor is our agenda and will remain so. I thank all who were part of the process.”

In March, the then tripartite government announced a committee led by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia for collating empirical data on the OBCs following the apex court’s refusal to accept an interim report of the state backward class commission.

The Opposition said it was the committee formed under the previous government that had ensured political reservation for the OBCs. “The Supreme Court order is a victory of honest efforts put forward by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” said Ajit Pawar, leader of the Opposition and former deputy chief minister.

NCP state president Jayant Patil demanded that the local body election schedule be announced immediately now that the OBC reservation issue has been solved.

In Maharashtra, OBCs include denotified tribes, nomadic tribes and the Special Backward Category.

The state implemented the 27 per cent OBC reservation in civic body elections in 1994. In 2018, Vikas Gawali, a former member of zilla parishad from Washim district, approached the Bombay High Court and sought a stay on the election process in Washim and Akola districts citing the breaching of the 50 per cent ceiling for reservation. The court ordered the status quo but the elections were delayed. Gawali approached the Supreme Court, which passed an interim order directing the State Election Commission to conduct the polls subject to the final order of the pending petition.

In his appeal against the interim order, Gawali referred to the 2010 Supreme Court verdict in the case of K Krishnmurthy and others versus Union of India and others. A five-member constitution bench headed by then chief justice K Balakrishnan validated the 27 per cent OBC reservation but the verdict said, “Dedicated commissions need to be appointed to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness.”

The apex court also observed that “in the absence of updated empirical data, it is well nigh impossible for the courts to decide whether the reservations in favour of OBC groups are proportionate or not”. The court also fixed the upper limit of reservation at 50 per cent.

In March 2021, the apex court ruled in favour of Gawali. It said that the provision of Section 12 (2) (c) of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 giving 27 per cent reservation to OBCs might be invoked only after complying with the three conditions mentioned above.

An interim report of the state backward classes commission was rejected too, stating it was prepared in the absence of empirical data.

As political parties unanimously decided to not hold elections without the OBC quota, the Maharashtra legislature passed bills as per which the government started demarcating municipal wards for local civic bodies and annulled the earlier procedure.

Despite that, on May 5, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to announce local body polls within two weeks. On May 10, it asked the state poll panel to announce an election plan without the OBC quota. Within a week the court modified the order and allowed the quota in the elections. The development had put the ruling MVA government in a spot.