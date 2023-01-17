Maharashtra govt opposes ex-BMC corporator’s plea challenging ordinance reducing number of wards from 236 to 227

The Maharashtra government Tuesday opposed and sought the dismissal of a plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar challenging its decision to reverse the previous regime’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards.

It said the plea was filed based on “misconception and misreading” of the law and orders of the Supreme Court while the state had not violated any apex court decisions.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in August reversed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision and reduced the number of BMC wards to 227 from 236. A division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Mahendra W Chandwani continued hearing the plea Tuesday.

Initiated in 2021 during the MVA government’s regime, the delimitation exercise increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236. However, an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde government on August 8, 2022, reinstated these wards to 227. On September 8, the ordinance was replaced by the Act.

On Monday, the state continued its earlier assurance of not proceeding with the delimitation process for the BMC till further orders.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for the petitioner had submitted that the impugned law “proceeded on legally unsound basis” and on the wrong interpretation of the Supreme Court order of May 4, 2022, which had directed to conduct elections based on the delimitation process for 236 wards.

On Tuesday, Advocate General Birendra Saraf for the state government submitted that the petitioner has “proceeded with misconception and misreading of the May 4, 2022, and subsequent orders of Supreme Court” and there was “no violation of apex court orders” by the state government in the present case. “In fact, it (new law) is in furtherance of the Supreme Court order,” Saraf added.

Advertisement

He said the number of corporators is fixed by a statute and the same could not be increased or changed merely because the population had increased without considering the latest census figures.

He said the State Election Commission (SEC) also takes the latest census details into consideration and thereafter reserves candidates and the number of seats for the concerned civic body elections is fixed.

Saraf argued, “Number of seats will keep rising as per population, but it has to be backed by the latest census figures. If India’s population rises, does it mean Lok Sabha seats will increase?” He denied the petitioner’s contention that the impugned law was arbitrary.

Advertisement

Saraf also said that the Supreme Court had not stopped the state from reversing the decision pertaining to an increase in the number of seats. Saraf added that two elections (2012 and 2017 elections) for BMC were already conducted based on the 2011 census, therefore there was no need to increase the number of seats for upcoming elections without a new census exercise taking place in the country.

The government, in its affidavit filed through Deputy Secretary (Urban Development) Priyanka Chhapwale, told the high court that the plea has been filed with “ulterior motives” and wasted precious time of judiciary, government machinery as well as the SEC, “which could use precious time for conducting the process of elections”.

The court will hear the SEC’s submissions Wednesday, January 18.