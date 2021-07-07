Maharashtra government nod to fill up 15,511 vacant posts in various departments

The government also decided to increase the number of members in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) from 6 to 11/13 members. (File)

The state government Tuesday gave its approval for filling up 15,511 vacant posts in various departments through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“Approval has been given for the recruitment for 15,511 posts of various categories to be filled through the MPSC. The commission should check the reservation for these posts and take appropriate action for filling up these vacant posts,” Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said in the Legislative Assembly.

“The concrete decisions have been taken by the state government to expedite the results of the examinations conducted by MPSC,” added Pawar. The government also decided to increase the number of members in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) from 6 to 11/13 members.

The decisions came in the backdrop of the death by suicide of Swapnil Lonakar, a student from Pune and an MPSC aspirant. Lonkar, 24, was preparing for the state civil services exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and died by suicide in Pune while blaming the delay in appointment.