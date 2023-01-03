Maharashtra government yet to give nod to proposed depot of Mumbai Metro Line 6 at Kanjurmarg

The Maharashtra government is yet to give approval to the proposed depot for the Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) elevated corridor at a disputed land parcel in Kanjurmarg. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing this metro line, has already written to the Urban Development department led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hand over this land parcel so that depot work can be initiated.

The authority has earmarked 15.02 hectare of open and vacant salt pan land in Kanjurmarg for the Metro Line 6 depot.

The erstwhile state government led by Uddhav Thackeray had shifted the Metro Line 3 depot in Kanjurmarg and there was a plan to integrate four Metro lines – Underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), Metro Line 4 (Gaimukh to Kasarvadavali Wadala), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg to Badlapur) – via a common depot at Kanjurmarg. However, the plan could not take off after the Centre claimed stakes on land parcels since they are a part of salt pan land.

Later, after the government led by Eknath Shinde came to power, the controversial Metro 3 depot was again shifted back to Aarey. However, the decision for the proposed Metro Line 6 depot at Kanjurmarg is yet to get clearance from the state.

The 15.31-kilometre-long Metro Line 6 that stretches from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (Eastern Express Highway) and passes through Jogeshwari, Western Express Highway, and Powai is over 60 per cent ready. While the expected completion timeline is November or December 2024. The estimated cost of this elevated corridor is Rs 6,7116 crore and the project is funded by the National Development Bank (NDB). The state gave approval for this elevated metro line in 2017.

The Metro Line 6 comprises 13 stations and will integrate with Metro Line 2A at Infinity Mall, Metro Line 7 at JVLR, Metro Line 3 at SEEPZ area, Metro Line 4 at Kanjurmarg, and also with suburban railway stations at Jogeshwari and Kanjurmarg, respectively.