Maharashtra government to monitor road construction through satellites, says Devendra Fadnavis

Road construction work in Mumbai will be monitored via satellites, throughout the construction process, to ensure good quality roads, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday.

He also said that the new concretised roads will not have a single pothole and have a lifespan of 30 years. Fadnavis was speaking at the bhoomipoojan of the Mumbai beautification project meant for the suburbs of Mumbai. The project was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis at a programme Saturday at the Shahji Raje sports Complex in Andheri.

Shinde said, “I have directed the civic body to ensure top quality work. There will be no compromise on the quality. Earlier, every monsoon we would fill up the potholes and they would re-emerge next year. This is a problem for everyone, for the safety of the commuters and for vehicles.”

Fadnavis said, “As a part of the long-term projects under the Mumbai Beautification project, roads will be concretised in Mumbai at a cost of approximately Rs 6,000 crore. Earlier, the same road used to be built every year; this was a business and it will not happen anymore.”

He added, “To ensure the road work is being done properly, throughout the construction lifecycle, the government will monitor them through a satellite.”

Fadnavis also reminded how a few years back when a certain street in Mumbai was dug up it was found that there was nothing beneath the surface. “This is why the construction will be monitored,” he said.

Fadnavis also said the skywalks will be monitored by the Maharashtra Security Corporation in a tie-up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to ensure safety of pedestrians after dark. The skywalks that are particularly crowded will soon be given escalators, he said.