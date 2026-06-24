Curbing child marriages: Maharashtra plans birth dates of bride, groom mandatory on wedding card

Aditi Tatakre said that The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, is being implemented in the state to prevent child marriages, and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2022, have been formulated.(Representative Image)

The Maharashtra government is mulling to make mentioning birth dates of bride and groom mandatory on a wedding card, in a bid to put curbs on child marriages.

Speaking at the question hour, Women and Child Development Department Minister Aditi Tatkare said, “In view of the cases related to child marriage filed before the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Commission has requested a report on procedural guidelines from the Government of Rajasthan. It is regarding the mentioning of date of birth of bride and groom on wedding invitation and how they are doing it.”

She was replying to a question related to child marriages raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar. She said that rural development department and law and judiciary departments are being consulted. “It is being consulted whether the rule can be brought in our state as well,” she said.