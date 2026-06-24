Curbing child marriages: Maharashtra plans birth dates of bride, groom mandatory on wedding card

Aditi Tatkare informed that as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21 the child marriage percentage average was 23.3% nationally while it was 21.9% in Maharashtra.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiJun 24, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Curbing child marriages: Maharashtra plans birth dates of bride, groom mandatory on wedding cardAditi Tatakre said that The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, is being implemented in the state to prevent child marriages, and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2022, have been formulated.(Representative Image)
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The Maharashtra government is mulling to make mentioning birth dates of bride and groom mandatory on a wedding card, in a bid to put curbs on child marriages.

Speaking at the question hour, Women and Child Development Department Minister Aditi Tatkare said, “In view of the cases related to child marriage filed before the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Commission has requested a report on procedural guidelines from the Government of Rajasthan. It is regarding the mentioning of date of birth of bride and groom on wedding invitation and how they are doing it.”

She was replying to a question related to child marriages raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar. She said that rural development department and law and judiciary departments are being consulted. “It is being consulted whether the rule can be brought in our state as well,” she said.

Also Read | ‘43 successes and 14 failures’: How Pune authorities stopped a 16-year-old’s marriage just in time

Earlier, Tatkare informed that as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21 the child marriage percentage average was 23.3% nationally while it was 21.9% in Maharashtra. In 2023-24, it was 20.1% and 19.7%, respectively.

She informed that in 2018-19, around 147 child marriages were stopped. In the subsequent years, the number of child marriages stopped are 240 (2019-20), 519 (2020-21), 831 (2021-22), 930 (2022-23), 1253 (2023-24), 1495 (2024-25) and 1434 (2025-26). “The increased number is because more and more action is being taken. We are taking action not only against both the families but also the priest, band and participants face cases,” she said.

Tatakre said that The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, is being implemented in the state to prevent child marriages, and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2022, have been formulated. Actions are being taken in accordance with these.

Also Read | 68 villages in Gadchiroli declare themselves child marriage-free. Here’s how they got there.

For rural areas, Gram Sevaks, and for urban areas, Child Development Project Officers have been declared as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers within their respective jurisdictions. Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi supervisors have been declared as Assistant Child Marriage Prohibition Officers to assist them. A District Child Protection Unit has been established in every district of the state, and through this unit, public awareness programs are regularly organized to eradicate the practice of child marriage.

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Under the Central Government’s “Child Marriage Free India Campaign,” a drive has been implemented across all districts of the state to completely eradicate the practice of child marriage.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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