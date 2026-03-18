Addl Chief Secy-level probe into Malad PAP project; Mayur Nagar SRA review in 15 days

The BMC had issued nearly Rs 470 crore in credit notes and granted 100 per cent Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to the developer, but no building plans have been submitted so far. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Malad (East) Project Affected People (PAP) rehabilitation project and put the project on hold till the probe is completed. It also directed a fresh review of the long-pending Mayur Nagar SRA project in Jogeshwari (East), asking officials to submit a report within 15 days.

Replying to a calling attention motion by Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh in the Assembly, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal said an Additional Chief Secretary will conduct the probe into the Malad PAP project. She said the BMC had issued nearly Rs 470 crore in credit notes and granted 100 per cent Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to the developer, but no building plans have been submitted so far.