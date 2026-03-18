Addl Chief Secy-level probe into Malad PAP project; Mayur Nagar SRA review in 15 days

Shaikh alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore had been committed in the project.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiMar 18, 2026 07:51 PM IST
Addl Chief Secy-level probe into Malad PAP project; Mayur Nagar SRA review in 15 daysThe BMC had issued nearly Rs 470 crore in credit notes and granted 100 per cent Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to the developer, but no building plans have been submitted so far. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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The Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Malad (East) Project Affected People (PAP) rehabilitation project and put the project on hold till the probe is completed. It also directed a fresh review of the long-pending Mayur Nagar SRA project in Jogeshwari (East), asking officials to submit a report within 15 days.

Replying to a calling attention motion by Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh in the Assembly, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal said an Additional Chief Secretary will conduct the probe into the Malad PAP project. She said the BMC had issued nearly Rs 470 crore in credit notes and granted 100 per cent Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to the developer, but no building plans have been submitted so far.

Shaikh alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore had been committed in the project despite little progress on the ground. He said the civic body had made payments and extended benefits to the developer upfront, but the project could take years to complete at this pace.

Misal said the agreement did not fix any timeline to start the project, calling it a serious lapse that will be examined in the inquiry.

Shaikh, along with BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar, demanded a probe by a retired High Court judge, but the government has opted for an ACS-led inquiry for now.

In a separate discussion, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said the government will re-examine the Mayur Nagar SRA project at Maroshi in Jogeshwari (East), which has been pending for nearly 25 years.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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