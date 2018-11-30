Maharashtra government looks at bringing OBCs and Marathas together in state

With getting the Maratha reservation Bill passed in the Assembly and the Council, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is looking at bringing the Marathas and the OBCs together across the state. For the past three years, quota politics has led to polarisation between the Marathas and the OBCs. On Thursday, Fadnavis said: “It is our endeavour to address the concerns of all castes and communities. We want to unite people and not divide the society.”

His political strategy to get the OBCs and the Congress-NCP onboard for the smooth passage of the Bill is being perceived as a beginning of socio-political engineering where the ruling party is trying to mend the broken fences between the Marathas and the OBCs. The impact of the development would be felt mostly in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, which together account for almost 120 seats of the total 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly. At the Lok Sabha, of the total 48 seats, Marathwada (8) and Western Maharashtra (12) together have 20 seats. It means, the development could determine the fate of almost 40 per cent of the seats in the 2019 elections. As the government has given 16 per cent quota to the Marathas without disturbing the existing 52 per cent quota, apprehensions about upsetting the OBCs, including the Kunbhi-Marathas is being ruled out.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said: “Our real concern is to ensure that the OBC quota remains intact, both constitutionally and legally, after the Maratha reservation comes into effect.”

While the ruling BJP has started celebrations to take credit for the reservation, Congress-NCP leaders believe that their support to the legislation was important to retain goodwill among Marathas.

Senior political commentator Bharatkumar Raut said: “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has displayed political courage to get the Maratha reservation Bill passed in such a short span of time. Still, the win in the legislative battle will also will have to translate into the legal battle. Now, when it comes in to effect, there are possibilities of individuals approaching the courts to challenge the quota. As the court has put the ceiling at 50 per cent, it will be interesting to see what directives come from the court. The political outcome will depend a lot on how the matter emerges in court.”

The Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders who organised 58 silent rallies to push for reservation have expressed gratitude to the state government and the Opposition. A morcha coordinator said: “The possibility of a sizeable section of Marathas shifting loyalty to Fadnavis cannot be undermined. The next generation of Marathas is impatient. They want quick results.”

A senior BJP functionary, who is part of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said: “The legal aspect has been addressed in the legislation.”

Speaking about the reservation, Fadnavis said: “This is the only way available, in the current situation, to harmoniously resolve the exceptional issues being faced by the state.”

Munde’s concern over quota

Minister for rural development, women and child welfare, Pankaja Munde on Thursday expressed concerns over reservation for the Maratha community.

A BJP source said: “At a party meeting followed by a cabinet meeting, Munde expressed concerns about the impact of the Maratha quota on the OBCs.” Later, when the Bill was passed in the Assembly, Munde was seen wearing a saffron “pheta” (turban) in support of the Maratha quota.