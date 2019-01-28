Maharashtra: Govt launches housing scheme for construction workers in rural areas

Ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly later this year, the state labour department has launched a housing scheme for construction workers in rural areas. Officials said the Atal Construction Workers Awas Yojana (Rural) is aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each to construction workers to build pucca houses or to convert existing homes into pucca houses.

“All active construction workers registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) for more than a year and who do not have a pucca house are eligible for the scheme,” an official said.

The rural development department’s state management room for rural housing could be entrusted with the implementation of the scheme. “The houses will measure 269 sqft in carpet area. Beneficiaries can build larger houses, but at their own cost,” the official added.

Another official from the labour department said there are approximately 26 lakh construction workers in the state, of which around 12.5 lakh are registered with the MBOCWWB. “Of the registered workers, there are approximately four lakh construction workers in rural areas who don’t have a pucca house. We have now invited applications from these construction workers. Approvals will be given to them after verifying their documents. We expect them to build houses within six to eight months,” the official said.

The government is also considering providing additional financial assistance for purchase of land.

“We feel some construction workers may not have their own land. Hence, a proposal is under consideration to provide Rs 50,000 for buying land to build a house,” the official added.

The Maharashtra Construction Workers Federation, however, termed the financial assistance inadequate. “The amount being offered by the government is inadequate and it is difficult to build a house in that sum. The government should increase the sum so that larger number of construction workers may benefit,” said Shankar Pujari, president of the federation.