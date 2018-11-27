Maharashtra: Government launches campaign against measles, rubella

The Maharashtra government has launched a state-wide vaccination drive to protect children from measles and rubella. In the coming six weeks, beginning Tuesday, it has plans to vaccinate over three crore children as part of the drive.

State public health minister Deepak Sawant said school-going children would be covered during the first three weeks of the drive and those going to anganwadis would be vaccinated in the next three weeks.

To ensure that “no child remains unvaccinated”, Sawant said, the government has plans to deploy mobile vaccination units across the state after the six weeks. The vaccination drive, which is part of the nation’s biggest injectable vaccination drive, will cover children in the age group of nine months to 15 years.

Teams from the women and child development and school education departments will join hands with the public health department for the campaign. The government has also enrolled various medical associations.

According to a 2016 report, over 49,200 children die owing to measles infection every year. The highly contagious disease is characterised by red rash with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

It is also one of the major causes of disability among children, and it spreads through coughing and sneezing by an infected person.

Rubella, on the other hand, exhibits milder symptoms. Among pregnant women, rubella infection can result in congenital rubella syndrome that can be severe or fatal for the foetus and newborns, if the infection is during the early months of pregnancy. Children born of infected mothers have been found to have a high probability of suffering from congenital anomalies affecting the ears, ears, brain, and the heart.

Sawant said the vaccine will be administered free of cost in public-run hospitals.