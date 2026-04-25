Rs 11 crore recovered from ineligible Ladki Bahin beneficiaries; large share govt employees

Officials said the number of government employees found to have availed the benefits is far higher than initially estimated (Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The state government has recovered around ₹11 crore from ineligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, with a significant portion of the recoveries coming from government employees who had wrongly availed of the scheme despite being ineligible.

The action follows the detection of large-scale irregularities in the scheme, including instances of government employees and even men receiving the monthly assistance despite being explicitly barred from the eligibility criteria.

“After the government initiated action, some beneficiaries voluntarily returned the money, while a few came forward and had their names removed from the scheme. In cases where beneficiaries did not return the funds despite being identified, recovery proceedings have been initiated,” a senior official said, adding that the actions like stalling salary, promotions and appraisals have also been initiated against some of the staffers.