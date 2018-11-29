Maharashtra government in final stages of formulating law to regulate pre-primary education: Vinod Tawde

THE Maharashtra government is in the final stages of formulating a legislation for regulating pre-primary education in the state, School Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Wednesday.

Advertising

The legislation will deal with fees, academics and teachers of such schools. As of today, the government has no control over them. On Monday, the government had modified the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of School) Fee Act to allow parents powers to approach the divisional fee revision committee against exorbitant fee hikes by private schools. According to the new provision, if 25 per cent of the parents come together against any such proposed hike, they will be heard by the committee, even if the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) has approved such a hike.

The composition of the PTA and the management council was also revised to lend parents a greater say in the functioning of schools. While there are over 56,000 pre-primary educational institutions having a total enrolment of 23.66 lakh students in the state, the provisions of the regulatory Act haven’t been applied to such institutions.

“We will soon table the proposed legislation. Even such institutions will be regulated,” said Tawde. He hinted that the legislation could be brought before the state legislature during the budget session in 2019. Sources in the school education department, however, said the state’s exchequer will be burdened by nearly Rs 1,000 crore if the pre primary sections are also brought under regulation in the form of grants.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that financial grants will be given to unaided schools and partially aided schools. The decision is likely to benefit 30,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools and is likely to put additional financial burden of Rs 275 crore on the government, Tawde said in the Legislative Council.