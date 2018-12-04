Maharashtra government files caveat in SC to ensure Maratha quota is not stayed

THE STATE government on Monday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to safeguard the Maratha reservation Act from being challenged in court.

The caveat, filed by advocate Nishant Katneswarkar, stated: “No order be passed in any petition concerning the Maratha legislation without hearing Maharashtra government.” A caveat is a notice that states that certain actions may not be taken without informing the person who has given the notice.

A senior secretary in the law department said, “The government has filed the caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that the Maratha reservation is not stayed if somebody files a public interest litigation to challenge it in court.”

On Saturday, the government had enforced 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas in jobs and educational institutions under a separate category, Socially and Educationally Backward Class.

Anticipating that the reservation would invite legal scrutiny as it has breached the 50 per cent quota ceiling that the state can avail, the government is in the process of preparing for a court battle to seek an increase in the cut-off ceiling.

While officially, Maharashtra can provide reservation to only 50 per cent of its population, already 52 per cent reservation is in existence in the state. Now, with 16 per cent reservation being provided to the Marathas, this ceiling has increased to 68 per cent.

“The government believes the 50 per cent reservation ceiling is unjustified when it comes to the majority population, which is socially, economically and educationally backward. The ceiling also amounts to favouring the miniscule forward class of the state,” said an official.

Officials said it would be unfair if the government were to strictly adhere to court directives of capping reservation at 50 per cent in the state. According to the Constitution, reservation to Scheduled Castes (13 per cent) and Scheduled Tribes (7 per cent) is sacrosanct and cannot accommodate any other community. Therefore, out of existing 52 per cent reservation, only 32 per cent could be availed by other castes and classes. So, if reservation has to be given to a new class or category, it is inevitable that the quota ceiling has to be increased, said an official.

Another point that the government plans to make is that unless the reservation ceiling is increased, it would be unjust to expand the scope of employment for the backward category. Moreover, a 50 per cent ceiling means that those belonging to the forward category, would be able to avail all the remaining jobs.

While stating the objectives behind providing Marathas reservation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in the Assembly that while the 50 per cent ceiling is intact, still more and more classes are being included in this.

Seeking enhancement of the ceiling, Fadnavis, while quoting from the Maratha legislation, had said: “The latest Census shows that 4.62 per cent of the jobs are available for every per 100 youths in public services. As the average recruitment per year is not more than five per cent of the total jobs available, the availability ratio goes down to 0.23 per cent — less than one job per 100 youth.”

“If this scenario is restricted in a manner that only 50 per cent of the 0.23 per cent jobs — 0.12 jobs per recruitment year — will be available to 95 per cent population and the remaining 0.12 per cent jobs could be availed by a population of 5 per cent unreserved class of forward citizenry youth, it is a mockery of the reservation principle in state public employment, a constitutional treachery with the backward class of youth…,” he had added.