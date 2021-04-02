Maharashtra Government extends ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan’ till next month

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend till May its ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan’ campaign, launched last November, to speed up the implementation of all rural housing programmes(Express file photo)

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend till May its ‘Maha Awas Abhiyan’ campaign, launched last November, to speed up the implementation of all rural housing programmes, including the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

The campaign was taken up by the state rural development department, which in a press release said on Wednesday that in the four months since the campaign was launched, construction of 7.41 lakh rural houses was taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and state-sponsored Gharkul Yojana.

Sharing the data between November 20, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said: “In four months, we have achieved the target of 7.41 lakh houses. Of these, 3.62 lakh have been constructed. The remaining 4.4 lakh houses are in various phases of construction.” The extension will help in the completion of the remaining houses, he added.

“Also, 42,657 landless people have been provided land under Gharkul Yojna. The process of handing over land to 63,000 landless poor for construction of houses is underway.”