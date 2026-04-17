Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike over pension demands from April 21

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Around 17 lakh government employees, including those from the Mantralaya, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, health departments, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff are to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday claiming the promises made during the previous Eknath Shinde government’s tenure and the approved revised pension scheme have been completely ignored by the current government.
Vishwas Katkar, General Secretary of the State Government Employees Federation and convener of the coordination committee said that emergency services for patients will continue as usual.
“Despite numerous protests and submissions of memorandums, the government has failed to address the pending issues of the employees. A notification detailing the rules, procedures, terms, and conditions of the revised National Pension Scheme (RNPS) announced by the state government should be issued and the government is delaying its implementation for last 15 months,” said Katkar.
Katkar added that employees are questioning whether the government is deliberately ignoring these pending demands.
Katkar said that several demands are pending for last 15 to 20 years and the employees want the government to address them. Among other demands include, implemention of the Assured Career Progression Scheme for thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff who have been deprived of benefits after 10, 20, and 30 years of service; increase the retirement age to 60 years.
The employee federation said that currently 35% of sanctioned posts are vacant, leading to an excessive workload on existing staff and creating hurdles for promotions in several departments for which recruitment should be initiated immediately.
Reversing the decision of a 100 per cent ban on the recruitment of Class IV employees and drivers; implementing a comprehensive cashless insurance scheme for employees and teachers in the state on the lines of the Kerala model; applying the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to teachers appointed before November 1, 2005 are among the demands.
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