Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike over pension demands from April 21

A notification detailing the rules, procedures, terms, and conditions of the revised National Pension Scheme (RNPS) announced by the state government should be issued, said Vishwas Katkar, General Secretary of the State Government Employees Federation. (Image generated using AI)

Around 17 lakh government employees, including those from the Mantralaya, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, health departments, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff are to go on indefinite strike from Tuesday claiming the promises made during the previous Eknath Shinde government’s tenure and the approved revised pension scheme have been completely ignored by the current government.

Vishwas Katkar, General Secretary of the State Government Employees Federation and convener of the coordination committee said that emergency services for patients will continue as usual.

“Despite numerous protests and submissions of memorandums, the government has failed to address the pending issues of the employees. A notification detailing the rules, procedures, terms, and conditions of the revised National Pension Scheme (RNPS) announced by the state government should be issued and the government is delaying its implementation for last 15 months,” said Katkar.