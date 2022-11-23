Maharashtra government directs poll-bound municipal corporations to start drawing ward boundaries

The Maharashtra government has directed over 24 municipal corporations in the state to start the process of forming electoral wards as per the latest Census figures, thereby reverting to the respective ward status in 2017.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the urban development department asked all municipal corporations where legislative terms have ended or are nearing the end to start the process to form ward boundaries as per the 2011 Census.

In the case of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this will result in the formation of 227 electoral wards. In August this year, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government had scrapped the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to increase the number of wards in Mumbai to 236 from 227. The government had restored the 2017 ward boundaries, with 227 electoral wards.

There are around 15 municipal corporations in the state where state-appointed administrators are in charge. While Mumbai has been under an administrator since March, there are a few municipal bodies that have been under the charge of an administrator for more than a year.

As the process of drawing ward boundaries is likely to take about three months, elections to these local bodies are likely to be held in February, a senior official said.

Elections to municipal corporations were delayed after the Supreme Court had rejected the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota. The quota was restored in July and the Supreme Court had directed that all elections that are due should be held without delay.

On November 28, multiple petitions challenging the Shinde-led government’s August decision will be brought before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Ajit Pawar questioned the state government’s decision. “How did the urban development department issue a notification for restructuring of wards when petitions are already pending in court? The state government must come out with a clarification,” he said.