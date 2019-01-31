Maharashtra: Rs 69.48 crore crop insurance for more than 80,000 farmers

More than 80,000 farmers will be provided with Rs 69.48 crore as compensation under crop insurance by the state government. The decision got Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ nod on Wednesday.

Advertising

Under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers had filed online applications for crop loss for 2017. Compensation to the eligible farmers was paid by insurance companies.

But it was noted that there were 86,748 farmers who did not apply online. As a result, the companies rejected their claims.

The state government extended the deadline for the farmers to claim their insurance. It was also indicated that those who filed the applications offline would be considered for the insurance claims as well.

Advertising

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said: “The Chief Minister has given the consent to extend the crop insurance scheme to farmers who could not avail the crop insurance within the stipulated time frame. To accommodate the concerns of these farmers, the state government has taken the decision to provide them Rs 69.48 crore.”