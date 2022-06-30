Maharashtra Congress, NCP legislators meet separately to decide future strategy

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post amid a rebellion from his party leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs, the NCP and Congress will Thursday hold separate meetings of their party legislators to decide the future strategy of their parties in the state.

“The party legislators are meeting today. We are now in opposition and gearing up for our role as a strong opposition party in the state,” said state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Nana Patole added that the Congress party will also be planning on the strategy for the forthcoming elections of local civic bodies in the state.

Meanwhile, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also convened the meeting of party legislators in the state capital. On Wednesday, state NCP chief Jayant Patil had stated that the MVA had given good governance to the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. The good work done during the coronavirus pandemic will always be appreciated, he added.

According to a source, top BJP leaders from Maharashtra will also hold a meeting on Thursday to finalise their next course of action. He added that the BJP will stake a claim for the formation of the new government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Given the numbers, the BJP has to form the government, it will have to win the support of 144 MLAs. The BJP has 106 MLAs in the House of 287—the total strength of 288 dropped after the death of a Sena MLA last month. The BJP will need 38 more MLAs to reach the halfway mark. The Shinde camp has 39 MLAs.