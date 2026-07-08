Churches, Christian Missionary owned land parcels will be probed across Maharashtra: Bawankule

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The Maharashtra government has ordered a time-bound audit of land parcels owned by churches, Christian missionary organisations and related institutions across the state. Announcing the decision in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the exercise would be completed within three months and action would be taken wherever violations are found.
“The objective is to identify illegal encroachments, disputed land titles and irregularities in ownership,” Bawankule said, adding that the exercise is part of the government’s broader policy to streamline land administration across the state.
He said all land held by Christian missionary organisations would come under scrutiny. “Those with legally valid land titles and transfers need not worry. But where there are violations of norms or illegalities, the government will review the cases and take appropriate action,” he said.
According to the minister, land held by missionary organisations since the British era, as well as properties transferred after Independence, will be examined to ascertain whether any laws were violated.
The verification will be carried out by a high-powered committee headed by the respective divisional commissioner. The panel will include senior officials from the Settlement Commissioner’s office, the police department and the Inspector General of Registration.
Bawankule said the audit was intended to ensure transparency and verify the legality of land ownership. “If privately transferred land is found to be suspicious or in violation of the prescribed norms, the government will initiate legal process and reclaim such land,” he said.
He added that in cases where the land has already been developed into residential colonies or allotted for public infrastructure projects, the government would seek the legal department’s opinion before taking a final decision.
The minister was replying to a calling attention motion raised by legislators over alleged irregularities in land transfers and disputes over land titles.
In another announcement, Bawankule said only agriculturists would be permitted to purchase agricultural land in Maharashtra. Buyers will be required to submit proof of their status as farmers, including relevant revenue records such as the 7/12 extract.
“From now on, anyone purchasing agricultural land will have to establish that they are an agriculturist. A stricter mechanism has also been put in place through the Commissioner of Land Records by mapping land parcels across the state,” he said.
The announcement comes a week after a delegation of Christian groups met the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking protection against alleged intimidation by right-wing groups at prayer meetings.
At least 25 organisations under the banner of Mumbai for Peace submitted a memorandum alleging that some groups had entered prayer venues and spread misinformation targeting the Christian community.
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