Churches, Christian Missionary owned land parcels will be probed across Maharashtra: Bawankule

According to Chandrashekhar Bawankule, land held by missionary organisations since the British era, as well as properties transferred after Independence, will be examined to ascertain whether any laws were violated. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has ordered a time-bound audit of land parcels owned by churches, Christian missionary organisations and related institutions across the state. Announcing the decision in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the exercise would be completed within three months and action would be taken wherever violations are found.

“The objective is to identify illegal encroachments, disputed land titles and irregularities in ownership,” Bawankule said, adding that the exercise is part of the government’s broader policy to streamline land administration across the state.

He said all land held by Christian missionary organisations would come under scrutiny. “Those with legally valid land titles and transfers need not worry. But where there are violations of norms or illegalities, the government will review the cases and take appropriate action,” he said.