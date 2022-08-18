Maharashtra government introduces Bill to amend Act for direct election of village head

The government on Wednesday reintroduced a Bill in the state Assembly to make amendments in village panchayat elections enabling voters to vote directly for sarpanch or council head.

The Bill, Maharashtra Village Panchayats (Amendment) Act 2022, was tabled by Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. During the 2014-19 BJP-Shiv Sena government under then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the same amendment was introduced and elections were held. Later, the MVA government changed the rules again and allowed the elected gram panchayat members at the village level to elect their sarpanch. After the Thackeray government dissolved in June this year, Shinde and Fadnavis government decided to re-introduce the amendment.

The state government also introduced amendments into the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 to grant three months’ extension to such local governing bodies as their tenure is due to expire soon. As the new elections are to be conducted as per the Supreme Court-granted OBC reservations, the state has decided to extend the tenure of these local governing bodies by up to three months so that the governing body can carry out the necessary procedure, said a written statement of object and reasons of the Bill. The Act is now called Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Amendment) Act 2022.