Mumbai: BEST to set up charging stations for EVs at 55 spots

To promote the new electric vehicle policy of the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking of BMC plans to set up charging stations at 55 locations in the city and suburbs for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with vans and buses.

On July 13, the government had introduced the new policy, seeking to encourage the use of battery-operated vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. To transition to electric vehicles, the state has also provided exemption in road tax, registration charges and property tax.

As per the policy, apart from the production of electric vehicles, creating necessary infrastructure will be promoted by the government to encourage people to use these vehicles.

Each of these 55 stations will have a minimum of three and maximum six fast-charging points. An official said BEST will allocate three to six parking bays for installing chargers at each location. These chargers may be operated 24X7 and each parking bay will have an area of 12 sq m.

“We have invited bids for Request for Proposal for selection of operator for installation and operation of charging stations by sharing infrastructure of BEST at various bus depots and bus stations,” the official said, adding that a software application is also being planned, using which motorists can book charging lots.

The official further said the BEST will allocate available space for installation and operation of charging stations to the successful bidder for 10 years. The agency will be responsible for the operation, set-up and maintenance of the changing stations.

The charging stations will be operated using the cloud-based solution technology, which will be owned by the operator and BEST will receive real-time notifications on demand reports on all charging stations.