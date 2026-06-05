Push for Third Mumbai: Singapore-based firm given go ahead to make masterplan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The dominos are falling in place for Third Mumbai, the 324 sq km planned city to be developed in the influence zone of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu.
As land acquisition is ongoing, the masterplan for phase 1 of the city is to be prepared by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
Back in January in Davos, the MMRDA and Singapore based company had signed an MOU for the masterplan preparation of various development centres in the MMR, including that of Mumbai 3.0.
On Thursday, the Maharashtra government approved this arrangement, agreeing to bring on the company as a consultant on a government-to-government basis.
Phase 1 of the masterplan is to be carried out at a cost of Rs 11.89 crore, following which, the planning of phase 2 at the cost of Rs 23.12 crore will begin, subject to the approval of Urban Development department.
Parallelly, the land use plan – studying how the KSC New Town over 124 villages of Uran, Panvel, and Pen tehsils of the Raigad is currently being used – is also under preparation.
As per officials, large tracts of the area is currently being used by agriculture and warehouses, thanks to the proximity to the JNPT.
Land acquisition is also currently underway, with the MMRDA having begun the online process of consent from landowners to smoothen and hasten the process in April.
Land owners have multiple options for compensation, including monetary compensation, FSRI or TDR, or 22.5% of their area in developed land.
Officially called the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, the Third Mumbai project encompasses an area of 323.44 square metres in Raigad district. It consists of 124 villages in Uran, Panvel, and Pen tehsils, the name deriving from significant villages within the area.
With the Atal Setu and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) nearby, Third Mumbai has been planned as an urban hub that will attract business and investments.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram