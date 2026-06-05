Push for Third Mumbai: Singapore-based firm given go ahead to make masterplan

As per officials, large tracts of the area is currently being used by agriculture and warehouses, thanks to the proximity to the JNPT. (Express Photo, AI enhanced)

The dominos are falling in place for Third Mumbai, the 324 sq km planned city to be developed in the influence zone of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu.

As land acquisition is ongoing, the masterplan for phase 1 of the city is to be prepared by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Back in January in Davos, the MMRDA and Singapore based company had signed an MOU for the masterplan preparation of various development centres in the MMR, including that of Mumbai 3.0.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government approved this arrangement, agreeing to bring on the company as a consultant on a government-to-government basis.